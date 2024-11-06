AP Race Call: Democrat Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Caroline Kane of Cypress to secure a third term in office. An attorney from Houston, Fletcher said she was inspired to run for Congress after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. She is the first woman and first Democrat in 50 years to represent the 7th Congressional District, which includes the Greater Houston area in Harris County and a northern section of suburban Fort Bend County. The Associated Press declared Fletcher the winner at 8:37 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.