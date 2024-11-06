AP Race Call: Democrat Wesley Bell wins election to U.S. House in Missouri's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Wesley Bell won election to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Bell defeated Republican Andrew Jones in the Democratic-leaning 1st District, which covers St. Louis city and part of St. Louis County. Bell is the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney and defeated Democratic incumbent Cori Bush in the August primary. Bell's primary victory came after a pro-Israel super PAC spent $8.5 million to defeat Bush over her criticism of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The Associated Press declared Bell the winner at 9:19 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.