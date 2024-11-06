AP Race Call: Moulton wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 6

BOSTON — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Moulton was first elected to Congress in 2014 to represent the state’s 6th District, encompassing three dozen communities north of Boston including Salem, Gloucester and Rockport. Moulton enlisted in the Marines in 2001, before the 9/11 attacks. In Congress, he pushed to create the 988 National Suicide lifeline and has pressed for funding for high-speed rail service and health care for veterans. Moulton, who ran unopposed, serves on three committees including the House Armed Services Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.