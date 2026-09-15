As AI debate flares, Melania Trump will tour a North Carolina school to see technology at work

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump is set to visit northwestern North Carolina on Tuesday to talk to elementary school students, teachers and staff about how they're using technology in the classroom.

Her long-planned trip to Ashe County comes as tech and political leaders fight about how best to regulate artificial intelligence. Prominent tech leaders have expressed concerns about the dangers of the technology and called for more oversight, while President Donald Trump on Monday angrily dismissed the idea that more limits are needed, calling it a "hoax."

Melania Trump made headlines earlier this year when she walked into a White House event with a humanoid robot at a summit she hosted with other first spouses about empowering children with technology.

Last September, at a meeting of a White House task force on AI in education, she noted that the technology was boosting economic growth but also expressed some caution.

“As leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly," she said. “During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children — empowering, but with watchful guidance.”

Technology in education is one of the first lady's signature issues, along with advocacy for foster children, and lobbying Congress to pass the "Take It Down Act" making revenge porn a crime.

It’s the first lady’s fourth trip to North Carolina since 2025. She accompanied the president to meet families affected by Hurricane Helene at the beginning of his term, and subsequently spent time with military families in other parts of the state.

The state is home to one of the most closely watched Senate races of the November midterm elections, pitting Michael Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, against Democrat Roy Cooper, a former governor. The president is traveling to Gastonia in the southern part of the state on Wednesday for a rally for Whatley.

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