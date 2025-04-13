Police say a person is in custody after a suspected arson fire at Pennsylvania governor's mansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested and will face charges including attempted murder, terrorism and attempted arson in the early morning fire that badly damaged the Pennsylvania governor's mansion and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family to quickly escape.

Sunday's announcement came after Shapiro and his family were evacuated overnight from the official governor's residence after someone set fire to the building. Shapiro told an afternoon news conference that he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family that had celebrated Passover on Saturday were inside the home when they were awakened by state troopers.

No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris identified the man in custody as Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg. Paris emphasized at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the investigation is continuing.

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said that forthcoming charges will include attempted murder, terrorism, attempted arson and aggravated assault.

Authorities said the suspect hopped over a fence surrounding the property and forcibly entered the residence before setting it on fire.

Police deputy commissioner George Bivens said Balmer had a homemade incendiary device and evaded police who knew there had been a breach.

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor's official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were "prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson."

State police gave no other details about the cause of the fire at the Susquehanna Riverfront mansion but said it caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence. Shapiro and his family had been sleeping in a different part of the residence, police said.

In a statement, Shapiro, viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, said he and his family awoke at about 2 a.m. to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after the fire broke out.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was called to the residence and, while they worked to put out the fire, police evacuated Shapiro and his family from the residence safely, Shapiro said.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro said in a statement.

On Sunday, fire damage was visible on the residence's south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. Large west-facing windows were completely missing their glass panes and doors stood ajar amid signs of charring.

There was a police presence Sunday as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway, investigators observed the damage inside and an officer led a dog outside an iron security fence before investigators sawed off a section from the top of the security fence on the residence's south side. They wrapped it in heavy black plastic and took it away in a vehicle.

Shapiro splits his time between the mansion that has housed governors since it was built in the 1960s and a home in Abington, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east. He posted a photograph on social media Saturday of the family's Passover Seder table at the residence.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, a Republican, called the attack a “despicable act of cowardice" and said he hoped Pennsylvanians joined he and his wife in keeping the Shapiros in their prayers.

Former Gov. Tom Ridge, also a Republican, said images of the damage to the residence where he lived for eight years with his family were “heartbreaking” and said the attack on the official residence was shocking.

“Whoever is responsible for this attack — to both the Shapiro family and our Commonwealth — must be held to account,” Ridge said.

State police are leading the investigation. The agency offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

