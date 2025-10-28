People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Boston

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Boston using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Boston from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Miami, FL

- View share: 1.7%

#9. Chicago, IL

- View share: 1.8%

#8. Hartford, CT

- View share: 2.1%

#7. Washington, DC

- View share: 3.4%

#6. Barnstable Town, MA

- View share: 3.4%

#5. Portland, ME

- View share: 3.5%

#4. Manchester, NH

- View share: 6.2%

#3. Worcester, MA

- View share: 6.7%

#2. Providence, RI

- View share: 8.7%

#1. New York, NY

- View share: 27.2%