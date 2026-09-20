Ole Miss set to jump LSU in the AP Top 25 after a 32-24 win

An adjustment to the top 10 probably is in store for The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll when it is released Sunday.

No. 8 Mississippi is set to move ahead of No. 7 LSU after holding off Lane Kiffin and the Tigers 32-24 on Saturday night, and No. 9 Texas A&M should drop after losing 31-21 at home to Kentucky.

No. 1 Texas, which moved to the top spot last week after beating Ohio State, had no problem getting past UTSA. The rest of the top five — Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami — also won, with the closest margin being 13 points.

Three ranked teams besides LSU and Texas A&M took their first losses. No. 16 SMU was beaten 41-31 at No. 23 Louisville, No. 23 Houston lost 28-26 at No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 25 Virginia lost 38-27 to unranked West Virginia in a neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Teams that won somewhat unimpressively included No. 12 USC (42-35 at winless Rutgers) and No. 24 Oklahoma (14-6 at home over New Mexico).

Washington, the team outside the Top 25 with the most votes after dropping out last week, had a solid win over Eastern Washington of the Football Championship Subdivision and could re-enter the rankings. Also in line is Florida, which is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after beating Auburn on the road.

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