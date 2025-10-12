New Jersey declares state of emergency as nor'easter approaches

A nor'easter churned its way up the East Coast on Sunday, with New Jersey declaring a state of emergency and some airports posting delays and cancellations in advance of anticipated coastal flooding, and strong winds, as another storm system struck farther south with heavy rain and flooding.

“The greatest effects are going to be the coastal flooding potential, especially for areas from northeastern North Carolina northward to much of the New Jersey coast,” said meteorologist Bob Oravec with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Heavy rain also was forecast for southeast New England, the New York City area, and some has fallen in coastal sections of South Carolina, Oravec said.

In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, an area that’s seen significant storm damage this season, ocean overwash was starting to come across Highway 12 at a motel near Buxton, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted online Sunday. The office urged travelers to be cautious and put property owners on alert as high tide approached.

All of New Jersey has been under a state of emergency since Saturday night. It's expected to last into Monday, authorizing the state's emergency services personnel to be activated as necessary.

Parts of the state are forecast to experience moderate to major coastal flooding, inland flash flooding, winds up to 60 mph (97 kph), up to 5 inches (about 13 centimeters) of rain and high surf, potentially causing beach erosion. Some volunteers were putting sandbags at beaches.

The National Weather Service placed New York City, Long Island and southern Westchester County under a coastal flood warning and wind advisory through at least Monday afternoon. Coastal areas of suburban Long Island could see flooding, with up to 3 inches (about 8 centimeters) of rain and lashing winds expected, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph (48 kph) were already being recorded in the region on Sunday morning.

Utilities in the area have added more than 1,600 workers to respond to the storm.

“With high wind warnings and flood risks, staying alert, vigilant and taking steps to prepare is crucial for everyone's safety,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Some flight delays and cancellations were announced in airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

The storm was expected to move out by Monday night.

Also Sunday, high wind warnings remained in effect in parts of Alaska as the remnants of Typhoon Halong continued to move up the state's west coast. The storm was tracking farther east than previously forecast, pushing the strongest winds inland and reducing the risk of record-high water levels in the Norton Sound, according to the National Weather Service.

Associated Press reporters Julie Walker and Michael Hill contributed to this story.

