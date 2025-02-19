NH man facing several felony charges, including sexual assault, police say

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing several assault charges in connection to an extensive investigation by state police.

Raymond Carpe Jr., 23, of Bethlehem, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for felony aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree assault, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Carpe Jr. was held at the Grafton County Jail pending a bail hearing in Littleton District Court on Thursday.

Details of the alleged crimes were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Tyler Brennan at (603) 846-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

