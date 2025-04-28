Investigation underway after missing man’s body pulled from NH river, authorities say

HINSDALE, N.H. — The body of a missing man was pulled from a river on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The New Hampshire State Police say their marine unit responded to the Ashuelot River in Hinsdale around 11:10 a.m. for a report of an adult male found deceased.

The man was identified as 61-year-old Scott A. Plante of Hinsdale, who was reported missing to police on April 23, according to investigators.

Hinsdale Police say surveillance footage at the Millstream Riverfront Park on April 17 around 9 a.m. showed Plante walking towards the river without coming back into view of the video. A Silver Alert was issued for him and law enforcement efforts were focused around the river for days.

His body was eventually recovered approximately one and a half miles from where Plante was last seen walking towards the river’s edge, according to officials.

“We are saddened by this outcome and extend our condolences to friends and family of Scott Plante,” Hinsdale Police wrote in a press release.

The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about Plante that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at 603-227-2117.

