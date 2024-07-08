15-year-old charged after 2 teens stabbed, another beaten, in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An alleged fight between several teens early Saturday morning resulted in one arrest and three serious injuries.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with two counts of first degree assault, attempted first degree assault, simple assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Officers responding to the area of 219 Laurel Street just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing found a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male lying on the ground in the back alley behind the residence, according to Manchester Police.

Authorities say the 16-year-old sustained multiple stab wounds and the 18-year-old had a broken ankle. At the same time, police say an 18-year-old male arrived at Catholic Medical Center with a serious stab wound to the upper back. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators determined the group was involved in a fight with the 15-year-old girl and the injuries occurred during the altercation. It is unclear if the victims and suspect are known to each other.

Manchester Police identified the 15-year-old suspect and arrested her. While she was being detained, authorities say she attacked officers, leading to additional charges.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group