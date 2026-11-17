Every year, many U.S. metropolitan areas see their average home values drop alongside the winter outdoor temperatures. The South, with its milder winters and (at best) sporadic snowfalls, typically doesn't experience large decreases. The story is quite different for the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

But slower winter activity can also create opportunities for some real estate investors looking to buy. PropertyReach discusses which neighborhoods experience the biggest seasonal dips in home values, how quickly prices recover and offers tips for timing a real estate investment.

Why Does the Housing Market Typically Slow during Winter?

Home sales and listings often decline during the winter months for a variety of reasons. Some of the most common reasons are:

Homebuyers with young children are often reluctant to move school systems midyear.

December, January, and February temperatures can be bitterly cold, and heavy snowfall can make roads impassable.

Thanksgiving and Christmas bring a flurry of activities and events that take up people's time and mental bandwidth.

These conditions lead many sellers to wait until the summer to list their homes. Over time, seasonal declines in home listings may also encourage potential buyers to wait for more options to become available.

10 Major U.S. Metros with the Largest Summer Home Value Recoveries

Although many metros, counties, and municipalities see property values decline in winter, not all recover at the same rate. Generally speaking, the larger the winter decrease, the more robust the summer recovery.

Below are the 10 metros (among the nation’s 100 most populous) with the biggest average summer home-value increases from 2019 to 2025.

Data from Zillow was used to compile these listings.

1. Rochester, New York – 7.97%

One of upstate New York's most heavily populated cities, Rochester gets an abundance of lake-effect snow thanks to its proximity to the Great Lakes.

2. Buffalo, New York – 7.02%

Just over an hour from Rochester, Buffalo is the second-best metro for summertime home-value jumps.

3. Grand Rapids, Michigan – 7.01%

The largest metro in western Michigan also sees harsh winter weather. Likewise, many sellers postpone listing until the ground thaws and landscaping becomes more appealing.

4. Syracuse, New York – 6.91%

Yet another upstate New York city, Syracuse ranks as America's snowiest city based on NOAA's 1991-2020 climate averages. Lake-effect snow is relentless and unforgiving.

5. Milwaukee – 6.87%

Boasting beautiful lakefront views, Milwaukee remains an attractive destination for transplants looking to settle down in a “smaller” big city.

6. Cleveland – 6.66%

No longer Ohio’s largest metro area, Cleveland’s winter temperatures are milder than many other cities on this list, but it gets a steady dose of storms and heavy cloud cover that make summer listings much more appealing.

7. Madison, Wisconsin – 6.59%

Home to the massive University of Wisconsin-Madison’s flagship campus, Madison naturally sees more summer real estate activity.

8. Akron, Ohio – 6.52%

Akron and the next city, Toledo, continually offer some of the most affordable real estate among America’s 100 most populous metros, and buyers may find even lower prices during the winter.

9. Toledo, Ohio – 6.44%

On the other side of Ohio from its Rust Belt neighbor, Akron, Toledo benefits from its closer proximity to the Great Lakes and lower elevation.

10. Detroit – 6.33%

The Motor City has bounced back from the depths of the Great Recession, largely thanks to a more diversified economy.

New Orleans Owns This Decade’s Biggest Winter Dropoff

Interestingly, the U.S. metro with the largest average winter home-value decrease sits far down the Mississippi River. Although New Orleans remains a top tourist destination, the area's housing market has struggled even during the pandemic boom, though those trends may be slowly reversing.

From 2019 to 2025, home values in the Big Easy have declined by an average of 1.64%. That outpaces Syracuse (1.28%), Buffalo (1.26%), and Rochester (0.95%). For further reference, New Orleans’ average summer increase over the same period is 3.3%.

How Investors Can Take Advantage of Slowed Winter Sales

Despite the lower inventory winter brings to the real estate market, investors can take advantage of several favorable conditions to land promising properties. As fall wanes and the days get shorter, the following tactics become even more important.

Locate Motivated Sellers

Although you can find motivated sellers year-round, the winter months often yield a higher percentage. Those who try to sell their home in the middle of the school year sometimes need to urgently relocate for a new job. Other winter sellers might be in financial distress and need a quick sale to prevent a foreclosure.

Pro Tip: Online property research tools can help you locate financially distressed properties and negotiate off-market sales. They also help investors find subtle clues that a homeowner is getting ready to list their house.

Identify Long-Term Market Listings

The longer a house stays on the market, the less leverage the seller has. If, in December, you encounter a property that has been on the market for five to seven months, the seller has been unable to move the house during peak homebuying activity. After a while, these sellers often become willing to accept a lower offer.

Activate Underbooked Contractors

Nearly every major player in the real estate industry experiences a winter slowdown, and contractors are no exception. These firms may offer seasonal discounts during December, January, and February to keep some semblance of cash flow. Do some online research to find out if any local contractors advertise lower rates during the winter. You’ll then have plenty of time to prepare the listing for peak summer months.

Successful Investors Keep the Fire Going During Wintertime

One of the toughest things for real estate investors to accept is the extent to which broader market forces are beyond their control. Not every year is a buyer’s market, and seasonal trends can complicate certain transactions.

Anticipating what you can reasonably foresee and planning to outhustle the competition, though, will likely help you secure concessions and favorable terms on your target properties. In many cases, winter is the perfect time to make offers on promising homes.

This story was produced by PropertyReach and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.