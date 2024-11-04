Yankees star Juan Soto among 13 players who received qualifying offers on Monday

More than a dozen free agents across Major League Baseball received a qualifying offer on Monday, marking one of the first major moments of the MLB offseason following the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win.

Among the 13 players who received a qualifying offer was New York Yankees star Juan Soto. The 26-year-old is perhaps the best free agent on the market this offseason after his latest impressive season with the Yankees, though it's unclear if he'll opt to remain in the Bronx.

Soto held a .288 batting average with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI this season, his first with the Yankees after the team struck a deal with the San Diego Padres for him.

Soto is expected to decline the qualifying offer in the near future, which would spark a bidding war for him that could go "well beyond" $500 million, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo . Players have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 to accept the offer.

"I'm really happy with the city, with the team, but at the end of the day, we will see," Soto said after the Yankees fell to the Dodgers in the World Series. "We're going to look at every situation, every offer we get. I don't know what teams want to come after me, but definitely I'll be open to listen to every single team. I don't have any doors closed or anything like that, so we're going to be available for all 30 teams."

The Yankees also struck a deal to keep pitcher Gerrit Cole on Monday . Cole opted out of his contract last weekend, but the Yankees voided that by adding a year to his current deal. He will now remain with the Yankees through 2029, and the team will pay him an additional $36 million on top of the $144 million he will earn over the next four seasons.

As for the Dodgers, the team sent an offer to Teoscar Hernández on Monday. They did not, however, send one to starting pitcher Walker Buehler.

Here’s a look at all 13 players who received a qualifying offer on Monday.

MLB’s Qualifying Offers List

The deadline to accept a qualifying offer is set for Nov. 19.

Juan Soto (OF) | New York Yankees

Corbin Burnes (RHP) | Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Santander (OF) | Baltimore Orioles

Alex Bregman (3B) | Houston Astros

Willy Adames (SS) | Milwaukee Brewers

Pete Alonso (1B) | New York Mets

Sean Manaea (LHP) | New York Mets

Luis Severino (RHP) | New York Mets

Teoscar Hernández (OF) | Los Angeles Dodgers

Nick Pivetta (RHP) | Boston Red Sox

Christian Walker (1B) | Arizona Diamondbacks

Nick Martinez (RHP) | Cincinnati Reds

Max Fried (LHP) | Atlanta Braves