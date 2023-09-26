Yankees Stadium almost empty for disappointing home finale that didn't come with Aaron Judge bobbleheads

The 2023 New York Yankees season has been an abject disappointment.

That disappointment played out Monday night in the form of a nearly empty Yankees Stadium. A day after the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason, they played their home finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on a dreary, rainy day in the Bronx.

Almost nobody showed up.

An updated look at the Yankee Stadium crowd here in the sixth inning.



By my count, there’s fewer than 50 fans in all seven bleacher sections combined. pic.twitter.com/wK602TG57v — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 25, 2023

The Yankees announced a paid attendance of 41,096 fans. They did not announced the actual attendance, which clearly consisted of considerably fewer fans.

To be fair, the paid attendance figure was from the game's original scheduled Saturday date that was postponed until Monday because of weather. The Saturday date also came with the promise of Aaron Judge bobbleheads for the first 18,000 fans in celebration of the slugger's 62-home run campaign last season.

Since Saturday, the Yankees have been eliminated from the playoffs. And the Yankees pulled the rug on the bobbleheads. When they announced the postponement, they also announced that the Judge bobbleheads will have to wait. Until 2024.

Today’s Yankees-Diamondbacks game (Saturday, September 23) will not be played due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date. pic.twitter.com/RY6Qjg54ac — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 23, 2023

"Please note that the distribution of today's 'Aaron Judge #62 Bobblehead' promotional item (for the first 18,000 guests) will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, when the Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tough luck, bobblehead fans. There's always next year.

At least the fans who showed up were treated to a win. The Yankees beat the Diamondbacks, 6-4 to close out their home slate.