Yankees ace Gerrit Cole scheduled for season debut Wednesday vs. Orioles coming off elbow injury

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is slated to make his season debut on Wednesday after starting the season on the injured list with an elbow injury.

It's a big matchup. Cole will take the mound for the Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles with the two teams locked in a midseason battle at the top of the AL East. Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced his status on Monday.

A six-time All-Star and a two-time ERA champion, Cole won his first career Cy Young award last season while posting an AL-best 2.63 ERA and 0.981 WHIP with 222 strikeouts and 48 walks in 209 innings pitched. He started this season on the injured list after experiencing nerve inflammation and swelling in his pitching elbow. He avoided Tommy John surgery and has been gearing up in rehab starts in recent weeks.