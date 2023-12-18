Yahoo Sports AM: Jets make history

We hope you enjoy this edition of Yahoo Sports AM, our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

🚨 Headlines

⚾️ All-MLB Team: The fifth annual All-MLB Team was announced on Saturday during a live event in Las Vegas. The Rangers led the AL with six selections (two First Team, four Second Team), while the Braves led the NL with five (three First Team, two Second Team).

⚽️ Round of 16 draw: The matchups for the Champions League knockout stage were revealed this morning. At first glance, the most intriguing clash is Barcelona vs. Napoli.

🏀 Murder charge: G League player Chance Comanche is facing an open murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Las Vegas. Comanche played a game in Vegas the day before the woman's reported disappearance.

🏈 FCS Final Four: Montana beat North Dakota State, 31-29 (OT), and South Dakota State blew out Albany, 59-0, to advance to the FCS National Championship Game.

🏈 NFL Sunday: Jets make history

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th consecutive season on Sunday, giving the cursed New York franchise the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports.

Longest active droughts:

13 seasons: New York Jets (NFL)

12 seasons: Buffalo Sabres (NHL)

9 seasons: Detroit Tigers (MLB), Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

8 seasons: Kansas City Royals (MLB), Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB)

7 seasons: Denver Broncos (NFL), Charlotte Hornets (NBA), Detroit Red Wings (NHL)

Around the NFL:

NFC West champs:MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey led the 49ers past the Cardinals to clinch San Francisco's third division title in five years.

Dropped Hail Mary: The Browns escaped with a win over the Bears after Darnell Mooney dropped a game-winning Hail Mary.

Carolina wins: Playing in a near-empty Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers beat the Falcons on a walk-off field goal to win their second game of the year.

Perfect passer: Baker Mayfield (22/28, 381 yds, 4 TD) became the first visiting QB to ever have a perfect passer rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field, which opened 66 years ago.

20 touches, 10 yards: Derrick Henry became the first player in NFL history to record less than 15 yards while getting at least 20 touches (16 carries for nine yards, four catches for one yard) in Tennessee's loss to Houston. After the game, he hinted at a Texans exit.

💬 Quote of the day: "We get the uniforms back. That's how this works, I don't make the rules." — Texans legend J.J. Watt after the Texans beat the Titans in their throwback Houston Oilers jerseys. (Reminder: The Oilers moved to Tennessee in 1997 and ultimately became the Titans.)

Scoreboard: Bengals, Vikings 24 (OT) (Saturday); Colts 30, Steelers 13 (Saturday); Lions 42, Broncos 17 (Saturday); Browns 20, Bears 17; Texans 19, Titans 16 (OT); Bucs 34, Packers 20; Panthers 9, Falcons 7; Chiefs 27, Patriots 17; Dolphins 30, Jets 0; Saints 24, Giants 6; 49ers 45, Cardinals 29; Rams 28, Commanders 20; Bills 31, Cowboys 10; Ravens 23, Jaguars 7

More from Yahoo Sports:Winners and losers | Fantasy booms and busts

🏀 The streak is over: No threes for Curry

Stephen Curry's record streak of 268 straight regular-games with a made 3-pointer came to an end on Sunday.

How it ended: The two-time MVP finished 0-for-8 from deep in Golden State's 118-114 win over Portland, his first regular-season game with zero made threes since Nov. 8, 2018.

Longest streaks: Curry's 268-game streak is nearly twice as long as the second-best mark, which also belongs to him.

Curry: 268 games (2018-23)

Curry: 157 games (2014-16)

Kyle Korver: 127 games (2012-14)

Damian Lillard: 102 games (2021-) … New active leader

Crazy stat: Curry has failed to make a 3-pointer in just 41 of his 1,053 career NBA games (3.8%), and 31 of them came during his first four seasons (2009-13).

⛳️ A family affair

At a time when most golf news is centered around money and power, this weekend's PNC Championship was a breath of fresh air.

Tiger and Charlie Woods finished tied for fifth, six strokes behind Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won for the third time together.

"The highlight — besides seeing Tiger in Sunday red — came Sunday, when Charlie chipped in on the ninth and unleashed a familiar-looking fist pump," writes Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee.

This is awesome: Annika Sörenstam was walking pretty fast on 18 when her 12-year-old son, Will, made a request. "Slow down, Mommy. I want to enjoy this moment."

🇺🇸 Photos across America

Tampa — Texas won its second straight volleyball national title on Sunday, sweeping Nebraska (25-22, 25-24, 25-11) behind a championship-record 12 aces. It's the fourth title for the Longhorns, who trail only Nebraska (5), Penn State (7) and Stanford (9).

Las Vegas — Leon Edwards beat Colby Covington by unanimous decision at UFC 296 to defend his welterweight title and run his unbeaten streak to 13 fights, the second-longest streak in division history. The 32-year-old Brit hasn't lost since 2015.

Salem, Virginia — Cortland beat defending champion North Central, 38-37, on Friday to win their first D-III championship. North Central entered with the nation's longest active winning streak (29 games).

🌍 Photos around the world

Bournemouth, England — Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is stable after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth, which was was suspended in the 65th minute. Lockyer also collapsed on the field back in May.

Manly, Australia — Competitors paddle their surf-skis toward shore during Saturday's Nutri-Grain IronMan & IronWoman Series, a decades-old competition for volunteer surf lifesavers.

Seoul, South Korea — Some of the fastest humans on ice were in South Korea this weekend for the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup.

📆 Dec. 18, 2017: Kobe's jersey retirement

Five years ago today, the Lakers retired Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during a halftime ceremony at Staples Center. Just over two years later, he was gone.

More on this day:

🏈 1932: The Chicago Bears beat the Portsmouth Spartans (now the Detroit Lions), 9-0, in the NFL's first playoff game* to win the league championship.

🏀 2002: The NBA awarded its Charlotte expansion franchise (Bobcats) to BET founder Robert L. Johnson, making him the first Black majority owner of a major U.S. sports team.

*The birth of divisions: Back then, the NFL title was awarded to the best regular-season team. But the Bears and Spartans tied for the best record and tied both of their meetings, so a playoff game was needed. The following season, the NFL expanded to 10 teams, divided into two divisions and kept the title game format, which ultimately became the Super Bowl.

📺 Watchlist: Eagles at Seahawks

The Seahawks host the Eagles tonight(8:15pm ET, ABC/ESPN) in a game that could feature two backup QBs. Jalen Hurts (illness) and Geno Smith (groin) are both questionable to play.

Not what they imagined: Three weeks ago, the NFL made its first-ever "flex" on "Monday Night Football," swapping out Chiefs-Patriots in favor of Eagles-Seahawks. Safe to say, the league was not envisioning Marcus Mariota vs. Drew Lock in primetime.

More to watch:

🏀 NBA: Mavericks at Nuggets (9pm, NBA) … No. 3 and No. 4 in the West.

🏈 NCAAF: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (2:30pm, ESPN) … Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte.*

🏀 NCAAW: No. 2 UCLA at No. 12 Ohio State (6:30pm, FS1)

🏒 NHL: Kraken at Stars (8pm, NHL)

*The Famous Toastery Bowl is temporarily replacing the Bahamas Bowl, which was relocated due to stadium renovations. How are the beaches in Charlotte?

🏀 NBA trivia

Kings forward Keegan Murraymade 12 threes on Saturday in a win over the Jazz, two shy of the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Question: Who holds that record?

Hint: It's not Stephen Curry.

Answer at the bottom.

🍿 Baker's Dozen: Top 13 plays of the weekend

🏈 Tee Higgins!

🏒 Lacrosse-style goal

🏈 Lamar to Likely

🏈 Fields to Kmet

⚽️ Epic assist

🏈 To the house

🏒 Ridiculous save

🏈 Spectacular snag

🏀 What a finish

🏈 Wild conversion

🏒 One-handed

🏀 Jaylen Brown!

🏀 Curry dime

Trivia answer: Klay Thompson

