Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally crashing into Jaguars practice facility

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly crashed her car into the Jacksonville Jaguars practice facility on purpose.

She allegedly crashed her car through a gate and into glass doors at the Miller Electric Center. It's a 125,000-square foot practice facility adjacent to EverBank Stadium, which opened just in time for training camp in July.

The woman faces charges of driving under the influence (DUI), five counts of DUI property damage, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, according to a a Tuesday report from News4JAX.

The Jaguars acknowledged the incident in a statement issued to the Florida news outlet Tuesday:

"The Miller Electric Center was damaged last night in what we understand to be an isolated incident and, thankfully, none of our staff or security were in that portion of the building," the statement said. "We are currently gathering information. We are mindful that there is an ongoing investigation and will have no further comment."

Local sports anchor Jamal St. Cyr claimed the incident didn't appear to be related to football. He posted a photo of the doors, which are now boarded shut with wood. They serve as a back entrance for the player and staff parking lot, Jacksonville.com reporter Demetrius Harvey said.

For the Jaguars, the damage and subsequent investigation are part of a generally turbulent period.

The incident took place a day after the team was bounced out of playoff contention with a 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the fifth defeat in the team's last six games after an 8-3 start.

Also on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and some of his staff. The cuts continued Tuesday on the offensive side of the ball, as Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee and assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington were let go as well.