WNBA Finals: Jonquel Jones, Liberty force Game 4; Aces' Chelsea Gray injured late

The New York Liberty answered the call.

At a sold-out Barclays Center, a place the Las Vegas Aces still haven't notched a win this season, the Liberty came out with defensive intensity and rode that to a 87-73 win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday. The win forced Game 4 on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) in New York, as the Aces lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.

Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers. She added eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

The Liberty turned a three-point halftime lead into an 8-0 run to open the second half and led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Breanna Stewart came up big as well in Game 3, which the Liberty desperately needed from the 2023 MVP. She had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

New York dished out 28 assists on 33 made field goals. The Liberty finally narrowed the advantage on the boards, pulling down 35 to the Aces' 34. The Aces had won the boards in the previous two games.

The Liberty announced 17,143 fans in attendance for Game 3.

Chelsea Gray injury mars final minutes of Game 3

The Aces struggled from the field, shooting 33.3%. Kelsey Plum kept Las Vegas in the game in the first half, scoring 15 points, but no one could turn the tide in the second half. Plum finished with a game-high 29 points and played all 40 minutes for the Aces. A’ja Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray had 11 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Gray was apparently injured late in the game as she was guarding Stewart when Stewart backed into her, Gray stopped in apparent pain in her left leg then was seen on the bench, saying, "My foot popped."

There was no immediate information about the severity of her injury, although the TV broadcast showed her hopping into the tunnel on her right leg and unable to put pressure on her left foot.

When asked for an update on Gray postgame, head coach Becky Hammon said, "I can't give you an update. I'll let you know when we know."