WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Liberty Game 3 score, how to watch, TV channel, highlights, news, injuries, live tracker

The battle of the super-teams looks a little lopsided to start the WNBA Finals. The Las Vegas Aces have turned in two dominant wins over the New York Liberty to open the series. With a win in Game 3 on Sunday, the Aces could take home their second straight title.

The star power of the Aces has overwhelmed the Liberty thus far. A'ja Wilson dropped 26 points in the team's 104-76 win in Game 2. Kelsey Plum added 23 points and Jackie Young once again showed out, dropping 24 points. Young also played a key role in the Aces' Game 1 win, scoring 26 points on the Liberty.

The Liberty, meanwhile, are still looking for answers. Jonquel Jones was the only player on the team to score at least 20 points in Game 2. She finished with 22. Jones was really the only standout offensively, as the team shot 36.1% from the field. The Liberty hit 46.4% of their field-goal attempts during the team's Game 1 loss. The rest of the offense will need to find its stroke if the Liberty hope to make this a competitive series.

Game 3 tips off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC from Barclays Center in New York. If necessary, Game 4 will be Wednesday.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights, injuries and updates as the Aces take on the Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.