With PGA Championship ahead, it's now Jordan Spieth's turn to capture the career grand slam

With the weight finally off Rory McIlroy’s shoulders and the career grand slam now secured, the golf world is shifting its attention to Jordan Spieth.

It’s now his turn.

Jordo just congratulated Rory on the Masters/Grand Slam win and Rory said it would be his turn next week.



“Yea, at Rory McIlroy Country Club…” pic.twitter.com/eKVT0VHeRf — Jack Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) May 6, 2025

Spieth, who is in the field at the Truist Championship this week, can complete the career grand slam with a win at the PGA Championship next week. It’s the lone major championship that he’s failed to win throughout his career, though he’s come close plenty of times.

Spieth finished second in the event in 2015, which is the same year he won both the Masters and the U.S. Open, and he finished in third four years later. Spieth won the British Open in 2017, too.

Spieth is in a similar, though not quite as bad, situation as McIlroy was in. McIlroy’s win at the Masters last month capped an 11-year major championship drought, which had become increasingly painful to watch in recent years. The win made McIlroy just the sixth golfer in history to complete the career grand slam, and the first since Tiger Woods. Spieth’s last major win came eight years ago.

The pressure that comes with not just winning a major, but completing the career grand slam, McIlroy acknowledged on Wednesday, is incredibly intense.

"You know that you're not just trying to win another tournament, you're trying to become part of history, and that has a certain weight to it," McIlroy said. "I've certainly felt that at Augusta over the years. I'm sure Jordan has felt that a bit going into each PGA that he's had a chance to do the same thing."

For better or worse, though, Spieth’s position is slightly different. McIlroy only had to win at Augusta National, and he knew that year-in and year-out. Spieth’s career grand slam is a moving target with the PGA Championship playing at a new course each spring.

This time, they’ll be back at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

"It's a bit of a different proposition for him rather than me having to go back to the same venue every year and trying to do that as well," McIlroy said. "As much as you try to get yourself in the right frame of mind to just try to win the golf tournament and then let everything else happen, it's in there. Consciously or subconsciously, you feel that."

Can Spieth win the PGA Championship next week?

Spieth has shown up in big moments and won on golf’s biggest stages throughout his career, so there’s no doubt that he is capable of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy next Sunday afternoon.

But he's not going to be a top pick or fan favorite to do so in the same way that McIlroy was at Augusta.

Spieth, after three dominant seasons from 2014-2017, has largely struggled in recent years. He’s only won twice on the PGA Tour since his British Open win, and he hasn’t won since the RBC Heritage in 2022. He has just three top-10 finishes in major championships over the past five years, and he’s only cracked the top-30 once at the PGA Championship since his T3 finish there in 2019.

He’s not been winning, but Spieth has been relatively solid so far this season. He’s missed just a single cut in 10 starts heading into this week’s tournament at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, and he finished in fourth at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week in Texas.

Spieth will tee off with Min Woo Lee and Maverick McNealy in the first two rounds of the Truist Championship this week in his final tune up before the next major. Whether he admits it publicly or not, the pressure that comes with being next in line for the grand slam is here — and plenty of others are ready to jump in and beat him to the punch.

"I think you realize how hard it is," said Xander Schauffele, who won last year's PGA Championship in what was his first major championship victory. "It took [McIlroy] 11 years, and Jordan is the next closest, and then everyone else before that had like three years before they clipped it.