Wings' Satou Sabally named 2023 WNBA Most Improved Player

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally handles the ball during Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally is the 2023 WNBA Most Improved Player, the league announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged career highs of 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals this season, an improvement from 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 steals in 2022.

She received 37 of 60 votes from a panel of national sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada landed in second place with 18 votes, and Chicago Sky forward Alanna Smith was third with three votes.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes each received one vote.

