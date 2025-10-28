Wildfire risk spikes with high temps as winds whip up in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — An autumn heat wave accompanied by gusty winds raised the wildfire risk for Southern California starting Tuesday, with forecasters warning that grass and brush are still dangerously dry despite recent rains.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for increased fire danger in mountain and foothill areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday evening.

The region's notorious Santa Ana winds could bring gusts of up to 45 mph (72 kph) at elevation, with slightly lower speeds through valleys, said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the NWS office for LA.

Santa Anas are typical for this time of year, Schoenfeld said, but expected temperatures in the low 90s (34 C) will be hotter than normal for late October, with some record highs possible.

Schoenfeld said moisture from rainstorms two weeks ago has had time to mostly dissipate. “The rain certainly didn't hurt, but the fuels are still very flammable,” she said.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services ordered the pre-deployment of personnel, fire engines, water-dropping aircraft and other resources to be ready in case blazes break out.

Southern California Edison temporarily shut off power to nearly 2,500 customers to prevent wildfires sparked by electrical equipment during high winds. The utility said it was considering cutting electricity to another 29,000 residents of LA, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

While the January wildfires in Los Angeles were among the most destructive in California history, overall the state has seen fewer acres burned in 2025 than in previous years.

So far this year, fires have scorched 815 square miles (2,110 square km) statewide, compared to the late October average of about 2,030 square miles (5,257 square km), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua said after a relatively quiet summer, fire weather was expected to ramp up throughout the fall and winter.

“It's a lot calmer than it has been, on average,” Pascua said. “But we can't let our guard down. The risk is still high.”

