Why Shedeur Sanders is THE story of the '25 NFL Draft; Sam Darnold's market lower than expected | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Charles Robinson look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft’s top story: Shedeur Sanders. With various mock drafts projecting Sanders from as high the second pick to as low as the second round, where will Shedeur ultimately land? Plus, Sanders already carries himself like an elite NFL quarterback, but can he REALLY be one? The trio also look at Shedeur’s dual-threat teammate, Travis Hunter, and make some way-too-early draft predictions.

Fitz, Frank & C Rob also debate the future of quarterback Sam Darnold and his role in the Minnesota Vikings' plans for next season. If the market value for Darnold is weaker than initially projected, does it make sense for him to stay in Minnesota, or is the threat of yet another QB battle too much for him to bear?

(00:30) - Shedeur Sanders is the story of the draft

(25:15) - How Travis Hunter fits into the top five

(29:30) - Predicting the top 3 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft

(39:00) - Why Sam Darnold's market is lower than expected

