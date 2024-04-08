White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. expected to miss six to eight weeks with injury

The Chicago White Sox knew the injury news on Luis Robert Jr. would be bad. But the team now has an idea of how long their star center fielder will be sidelined with a hip flexor strain.

Robert is expected to be out six to eight weeks with a Grade 2 strain, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen. However, there is some concern within the organization that Robert's absence could last even longer, possibly three to four months, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. In the meantime, the outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list.

The 1-8 White Sox’ expectation for Luis Robert Jr on IL is 6-8 weeks👇 https://t.co/HISdtKkGgH — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

Robert appeared to suffer the injury during Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals while turning at first base trying to run out a double. He immediately pulled up, having difficulty putting weight on his right leg as he hobbled to second base.

#WhiteSox Luis Robert Jr. left tonight's game injured.



He comes up limping rounding 1st base in the 9th inning on this double. pic.twitter.com/utlfzRRKAg — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 6, 2024

This is not the first time Robert has sustained an injury to his right hip flexor. In 2021, he suffered a more severe Grade 3 strain that kept him on the injured list for nearly three and a half months.

Robert is coming off an All-Star season in 2023 during which he hit .264 with an .857 OPS, 38 home runs, 36 doubles, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Defensively, advanced metrics credited him with six Defensive Runs Saved.

The White Sox were already struggling with Robert in their lineup, compiling the worst record in the American League at 1–8 going into Monday's game at the Cleveland Guardians. They've scored the fewest runs in MLB with 16 and have the AL's worst run differential at -26.

How much worse could the White Sox offense get without its best hitter? The team is also without designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, currently on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain suffered last week.