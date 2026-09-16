White House chief of staff Susie Wiles says she no longer shows evidence of cancer after treatment

WASHINGTON — White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said Wednesday that she no longer shows evidence of cancer after she underwent months of treatment for early stage breast cancer.

Wiles, who is President Donald Trump' s closest adviser and counsel, said in a post on X that her pathology results came back clear after an appointment this week at the Mayo Clinic.

The 69-year-old had announced her diagnosis in March and said she would remain in her White House role while undergoing treatment.

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way,” Wiles wrote. “A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda.”

Wiles is a longtime Trump ally who was co-chair of Trump's 2024 campaign after spending decades as a lobbyist and political operative in Florida and led his 2016 effort in the state.

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