What's next for Trump after Jan. 6 indictment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges in Georgia he tried to overturn the 2020 election there, waiving his right to an arraignment hearing next week.

While that takes one court appearance off the calendar for Trump, his next year is stacked with criminal and civil proceedings up and down the east coast. Those hearings will coincide with the 2024 Republican presidential primary, in which he remains the frontunner, earning majority support in most national and local polls.

While it’s unclear when Trump will go on trial for the Georgia charges, here is his legal calendar.

Oct. 2

New York state Attorney General Letitia James's civil trial against Trump and the Trump Organization is set to begin. Last year, James accused Trump of "staggering" fraud, tied to lying about property values and his own net worth, in order "to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums." In December, a Manhattan jury found the Trump Organization guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud.

Trump attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, but an appeals court judge rejected that argument in June.

Oct. 23

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked for all defendants on charges of attempting to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia to be tried together on this date. Trump's attorneys have already rejected that date and plan to file a motion separating him from the other 18 charged under RICO laws.

Jan. 15, 2024

On May 9, a Manhattan jury found that Trump had sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll in a civil judgment when he said she was lying in her rape allegation against him. A second trial, seeking $10 million for defamation, is set for the beginning of 2024, with Carroll citing Trump calling her a "wack job" at a May town hall on CNN.

On the same day, the 2024 Republican presidential primary will kick off with the Iowa caucuses.A Selzer & Co. poll of the Hawkeye State released this month showed Trump leading the field with 42% of the vote, 23 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Jan. 29

Trump and his company are facing a federal class-action lawsuit over claims he promoted a pyramid scheme while hosting his reality competition show "The Apprentice." Three of Trump's children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — sat for depositions in the case but were dropped from the suit in May.

March 4, 2024

A federal judge set the date for Trump's trial in Washington, D.C., earlier this week on charges tied to attempting to overturn the election and the events of Jan. 6 after the special counsel had requested January and Trump's team had sought a delay until 2026. The former president has said he will appeal, but legal experts say there is not a means to do so. The following day is Super Tuesday, when Republican voters in more than a dozen states and territories will select their preferred nominee for president.

March 24

Trump's first arraignment of 2023 came in Manhattan in April, when he was charged in conjunction with payments made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Prosecutors allege that he violated campaign finance laws by "repeatedly and fraudulently falsifying New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public."

Eleven months later, Trump will stand trial for those allegations, generally seen as the weakest of the cases against him. As a criminal defendant in this case, he will need to be present in the courtroom.

May 20

Trump's second criminal hearing this year came in June, when he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami for his mishandling of classified documents and alleged attempts to obstruct justice while retaining them at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Last month, Judge Aileen Cannon said that trial would be held late next spring in Fort Pierce, Fla.

July also brought three new felony charges against Trump, with special prosecutor Jack Smith alleging in a superseding indictment that the former president asked a Mar-a-Lago employee to delete security footage. As in the New York case, Trump will need to be present for this trial.

July 15

The Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee.

Nov. 5

Election Day.