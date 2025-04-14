What to make of the jam-packed American League East?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The AL East is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable divisions in baseball this year. On the latest episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," hosts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examined the current state of play within this fascinating division.

Let's dive in.

The enigma of the Yankees

The Yankees have been a surprise so far, with their offense arguably outperforming expectations. As Mintz noted, they've posted an impressive team WRC+ of 140. Yet the overall picture is not quite clear.

Mintz highlighted the Yankees' surprising struggles with their rotation, stating, "They have the worst ERA of any rotation in baseball. They only have one quality start all year."

Combine the bountiful pitching concerns with the Yankees' recent road trip primarily featuring chilly weather games, and it feels like this team is still trying to find its stride. Many fans are eagerly awaiting performances that match both the hype and the historical legacy that comes with wearing the pinstripes.

Red Sox's optimism and confusion

The hosts started the season with high hopes for the Red Sox, both predicting them as strong contenders to win the division. But as of now, their record 8-9 does not yet reflect the talent that the team displays in bursts. As a result, it's difficult to determine whether this is the start of a promising run or just fleeting moments of excellence.

As Mintz said, "Red Sox fans want right now to be irrationally positive, and they have so many reasons to just jump all in. ... The only thing holding them back is that they have more losses than wins right now."

One huge positive for the Red Sox so far has been Garrett Crochet, who is looking like a formidable talent in the rotation. The challenge for the Red Sox will be to translate the bright spots into consistent winning across the season.

Signs of hope for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays currently sit atop the division, but even with the power and talent they've displayed so far, there is room for doubt. Still, Mintz noted that watching the bottom of Toronto's order get on base, featuring players such as Ernie Clement and Myles Straw, creates an irrational belief in the 9-7 Blue Jays' potential to win the division.

Another positive for Toronto is a strong start from the bullpen, led by offseason acquisition Jeff Hoffman. Shusterman discussed Hoffman's important role, saying, "I think Jeff Hoffman is the best reliever in the world right now."

Can the Blue Jays' hot stretch last long enough for them to hold off the comparative might of their divisional rivals?

Orioles' roller-coaster start

Baltimore Orioles fans are no strangers to turbulent times, and this season's start might feel all too familiar. Although the Orioles have yet to secure a series win, they remain just a couple of games back from the division leader.

As Shusterman said, "They're in last place, but they're two-and-a-half games back of first. So they are just fine."

The hosts discussed Baltimore's burgeoning potential and how a variety of factors could still turn the Orioles' season into one with real hope and promise.

The 2025 MLB season is still in its early stages, and the hosts readily admit that they're still sorting out what to make of the AL East.

As Mintz put it, "Every team, you look at them, you watch them for three innings, and you're like, 'They are going to win the division.' And then you watch them play another three innings, and you're like, 'They are going to get relegated,' and you just don't know where to end up."

To listen to the full episode and more, tune in to "Baseball-Bar-B-Cast" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.