West Virginia DB Beanie Bishop makes wild interception after the ball deflects off UCF player's leg

West Virginia’s Beanie Bishop made what will surely be the wildest interception of Week 9 against Houston on Saturday.

Bishop intercepted a John Rhys Plumlee pass near the West Virginia goal line after the ball bounced off UCF wide receiver Javon Baker’s leg. Baker flat-out dropped what could have been a catch to set up first-and-goal, and as he fell to the ground, the ball bounced off his leg and up into the air for Bishop to grab.

Take a look at what happened.

West Virginia DB Beanie Bishop Jr came into Week 9 with the second most passes defended in all of #CollegeFootball.



Add an interception to that tally 🙌



pic.twitter.com/Rx70C4f55u — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) October 28, 2023

Yes, Fox play-by-play announcer Eric Collins said “funky” to describe the play.

The pick is Bishop’s third of the season as he’s been one of the most productive defensive backs in college football. Bishop entered the game with 11 pass breakups and was second on the team in tackles with 37.

The interception set up a West Virginia TD too. The Mountaineers led 10-7 at the time of his pick and went 64 yards in 10 plays to take a brief 10-point lead after the pick. UCF quickly responded to cut the lead back to three, however.

The game is massive for both teams’ bowl hopes. West Virginia can move to 5-3 with a win while UCF would get its first Big 12 win ever with a victory and would be 4-4 overall.