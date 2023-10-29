Week 9 overreaction: Kansas stuns Oklahoma, Oregon shuts down Utah & Louisville's kind car towing

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.

In a shocking turn of events, the Kansas Jayhawks upset the #6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Led by backup quarterback Jason Bean, the Jayhawks were able to win the duel in their last Big 12 matchup against the Sooners. The guys discuss the level of concern that Oklahoma fans should have after a close win against UCF last week and now a loss to Kansas on Saturday.

Georgia cemented their status as top dog this weekend after crushing Florida for four full quarters. The Bulldogs were without star tight end Brock Bowers, but it didn’t seem like they missed a step. The National Championship appears to still run through Athens, Georgia as we approach November.

In what was expected to be the best game of the week, Oregon went on the road and rolled right over the Utah Utes. The crew debates whether or not Oregon is the best team in the Pac-12 and if they can rise above the conference’s best to reach the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State continues to chug along after beating Wisconsin on Saturday. The methodical offense, coupled with a strong defense gives the crew faith that this Buckeyes team will make a great opponent for Michigan at the end of the season.

Louisville was able to shut out Duke at home this weekend, with Pat in attendance. Pat breaks down what makes this Cardinals team different, as well as detailing an incredibly unique experience with his car getting towed by Louisville campus parking services.

To close out the pod, the guys give out their Small Sample Heisman & as always, Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Kansas upsets #6 Oklahoma

12:46 - Can Texas rise above the Big 12 madness?

14:50 - Georgia remains top dog in college football

22:26 - Oregon dominated Utah in Salt Lake City

29:45 - Ohio State’s vintage offense continues to win

42:16 - Louisville’s interesting car towing method

52:32 - Small Sample Heisman

57:00 - Say Something Nice

