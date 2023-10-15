Week 7 overreaction: USC falls to Notre Dame, Washington beats Oregon & the Hawkeye train is rolling

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.

The Washington Huskies took home a win in a game-of-the-year candidate against the Oregon Ducks. With all of the high-powered offensive fireworks, along with the in-conference rivalry, there was a lot to break down from the matchup. Dan Lanning’s decision-making on 4th downs confused the guys as his system has not worked well enough in close games against good opponents and a key turnover on downs gave the Washington offense a short field in the eventual game-winning drive.

Marcus Freeman’s system worked against USC as the Fighting Irish took down the Trojans 48-20. USC was a mess in this game and Notre Dame took advantage of it by consistently turning over Caleb Williams and executing on special teams.

The cream is starting to rise a bit in the SEC as Tennessee staved off Texas A&M, Alabama beat Arkansas, & Missouri took down Kentucky.

The Colorado Buffaloes had a tough one on Friday night as they lost to Stanford after leading by as much as 29 points in the game. The guys determine that this is a loss where things could falls apart for the Buffs and that Coach Deion Sanders needs to get past this as soon as possible or Colorado could miss bowl season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes went on the road and beat Wisconsin with punting, defense and 2 catches from wide receivers. Kirk Ferentz is simultaneously on the hottest and coldest seats in college football thanks to his 6-1 record, yet having an offense so bad that it could squander a championship-caliber defense.

To the guys’ dismay, Grazer won Fat Bear Week with a record setting performance over runner-up Chunk.

To close out the podcast, the guys give out their Small Sample Heisman candidates & play a round of Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Washington takes down Oregon 36-33

21:10 - Notre Dame stomps USC 48-20

29:25 - Around the SEC: Tennessee beats Texas A&M, Alabama holds off Arkansas

39:41 - Colorado blows a 29-point lead at home against Stanford

45:32 - Iowa Hawkeyes are rolling, defeat Wisconsin

51:07 - Fat Bear Week Championship

51:38 - Small Sample Heisman

54:38 - Say Something Nice

