Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't play in Week 5. Then, in Week 6, all he did was lead the wide receiver position in fantasy scoring. No big deal.

St. Brown dealt with an abdominal injury that held him out for one game, but you likely wouldn't be able to tell from his performance against the Buccaneers. He caught 12 of 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown, season-highs in targets, catches and yards.

How will he follow up that monster performance?

