Week 10 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter: Cowboys offense, Jaylen Waddle, and more | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Week 9 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Jaylen Waddle, CeeDee Lamb, and many more.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:05) - Matt's MNF monologue on Buccaneers-Chiefs

(16:00) - Coping Corner check in: Has Tank Dell turned the corner?

(25:30) - People’s panic meter: Jaylen Waddle, Brian Thomas Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Olave

(43:05) - People’s panic meter: Dallas Cowboys offense, Malik Nabers, Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., Dontayvion Wicks, Justin Jefferson, James Cook, Chicago Bears offense

(1:11:20) - Waiver Wire connections: Best pickups for Week 10

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts