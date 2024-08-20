We may not see Simone Biles at many Bears games this season due to tour schedule

Olympic multi-gold medalist Simone Biles was spotted numerous times last NFL season attending Green Bay Packers games to support her husband, safety Jonathan Owens. But we may not see her as much this year despite her husband's move to the Chicago Bears.

In a video she posted to TikTok that shows her getting ready for the recent preseason game between the Bears and Bengals, Biles explained why she will have trouble attending games over the next few months.

"I'm not sure how many games I'll be able to make, because in a few weeks we go on tour," Biles said. "If you guys aren't aware, I host the Gold Over America Tour, and I think right now we're doing 32 stops."

The Gold Over America Tour features Biles and many other gymnasts, including her fellow team all-around gold medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, as well as Team USA bronze medal gymnasts Frederick Richardson, Paul Juda, and Brody Malone. Katelyn Ohashi, the former UCLA gymnast who has gone viral several times with her joyful and technically perfect routines, is also on the team.

The tour is scheduled to do 32 shows in 30 cities across the United States, starting in September and ending in early November. The separate schedules of Biles and Owens overlap just once in the six weeks she'll be on tour. They will both be in Chicago on Sept. 29, when she performs at the United Center and he faces the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

Such are the lives of two married professional athletes. Owens was able to sneak away from training camp for a few days to watch Biles win several gold medals at the recent Olympics in Paris, but that's all the team would allow.

It's not known what Biles has in store once the tour ends on November 3, but there will still be nine Bears games left in the regular season. That gives her plenty of opportunities to support her husband, just as he supported her over the summer.