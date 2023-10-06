Watch live: Amazon's Project Kuiper prepares to launch 1st satellites into space

Amazon is scheduled to launch its first two prototype satellites into space Friday for what the company is calling Project Kuiper, its $10 billion answer to SpaceX's Starlink service.

The satellites — dubbed KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 — will travel to space on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla., to an altitude of 311 miles for testing.

"We've done extensive testing here in our lab and have a high degree of confidence in our satellite design, but there's no substitute for on-orbit testing," Rajeev Badyal, Project Kuiper's vice president of technology, said in a statement. "This is Amazon's first time putting satellites into space, and we're going to learn an incredible amount regardless of how the mission unfolds."

Yahoo News will provide a livestream of the launch. Tune in here at 2 p.m. ET.

Amazon plans to launch 3,200 satellites into space over the next six years with the goal of forming a low-orbit “constellation” that will provide expanded connectivity for broadband users on Earth — especially in remote areas where traditional internet service is unavailable.

SpaceX’s Starlink has already launched more than 4,800 satellites — including 22 from Cape Canaveral on Thursday — which provide service for about 2 million users.

Amazon says it’s on track to deploy its first production satellites in the first half of 2024 and start beta testing with commercial consumers later that year.

Billionaire space race

Friday’s launch represents another milestone in the rivalry between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who for years have been engaged in a space race along with fellow billionaire Richard Branson.

In 2021, Branson made history by becoming the first person to launch himself into space on his own Virgin Galactic plane, nine days before Bezos did the same on a rocket from his company Blue Origin. Musk has yet to do so.

While all three companies are focused on space tourism, Blue Origin is also seeking to establish an industrial base in space.

Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, has a more ambitious goal: colonize Mars.