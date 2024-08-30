Watch: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders throws bizarre interception that bounces off cornerback's leg

Thursday night of the official opening weekend of the 2024 college football season delivered one of the wildest interceptions of the year.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was picked off by North Dakota State’s Nick Kubitz in the end zone during the third quarter Thursday night after the ball somehow bounced off the back of cornerback Anthony Chideme-Alfaro’s left leg.
Take a look at how it happened
This is a hilarious goal-line interception for North Dakota State on a Shedeur Sanders pass. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7SbJy1R4Zd— The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 30, 2024