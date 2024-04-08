Victor Vector Week 24: Spurs need to focus on getting Wembanyama some PG help

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

Wembanyama climbed into his highest position on these rankings in the penultimate week of his debut campaign — perched behind only fellow Spurs phenomenon David Robinson (the 24-year-old rookie).

Over his last five appearances, Wembanyama is averaging a 29-15-7 and five blocks per game. Since the NBA began logging blocks 50 years ago, nobody else has ever rounded up to those averages in any five-game stretch. And I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility he averages those numbers next season.

The time to maximize Wembanyama's talent has already come, and that means landing a point guard in San Antonio. Learning how desperately he needs a true facilitator was every bit as vital as seeing him exceed all expectations set for him, and it would be a shame to waste more time without a better one.

You have probably seen the numbers by now. Tre Jones is the only traditional setup man on San Antonio's 15-man roster. When Wembanyama has shared the floor with Jones this season, the Spurs have operated like a 55-win team (+4.9 points per 100 possessions). Remove Jones from the lineup, and Wembanyama's charges have played like a seven-win team (-16.3 points per 100 possessions). It could not be more clear.

The rise of Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry birthed a golden era of guards. James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard have left few All-NBA roster spots available for a crop of elite ball-handlers headlined by Kyrie Irving. A new generation, including Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant and Trae Young, has further crowded the field.

It seems the league is loaded with playmakers, which should leave plenty of options available this summer, when the Spurs can create maximum salary cap space. Except, most everyone but San Antonio has made a longterm commitment to their floor generals, and the market is not quite as robust as you would imagine.

The list of available free agents includes Jones' older brother, Tyus, and Monte Morris, a pair of assist-to-turnover superstars who have spent the bulk of their careers as reserves. The elder Jones is averaging a career-best 7.3 assists (against just one turnover) per game in his first season as a full-time starter on the lowly Washington Wizards. Any other starting job is better, but would one brother want to back up the other?

The trade market is a better bet. The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers will have decisions to make on All-Star backcourts crowded by Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Either Young or Murray and Mitchell or Garland could be shaken loose this summer for the right price. The passing ability of Young and Garland should be targets for the Spurs, who have all of their own first-round draft picks, plus the rights to eight more, to make offers other teams will have a tough time turning down.

If those attempts fall short, Jaden Ivey, Payton Pritchard and Austin Reaves are a trio of players who may be amenable to more significant roles, so long as their incumbent teams are also willing to part with them before they reach their full potential. Any one of them could be worth a less costly flier in a trade scenario.

Or, the Spurs could go the stopgap route. The Warriors will likely decline Chris Paul's $30 million option for next season. The 38-year-old is still averaging 9.3 assists per 36 minutes The Minnesota Timberwolves might also shed salary this summer, when Mike Conley's new two-year, $21 million contract extension will begin. Neither is a longterm solution. Either would be a tremendous learning experience for Wembanyama.

Please, San Antonio, we beg of you: Find a point guard worthy of Wembanyama's talent this summer.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

20. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 78 games (22-56): 998-451-102-54-103, 172 TO (386-814 FG, 0-5 3P, 226-306 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 1,522.7

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 78 games (18-60): 1,517-321-176-72-70, 224 TO (543-1,281 FG, 57-201 3P, 374-426 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 1,762.05

18. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 78 games (37-41): 1,146-199-538-143*-14*, 286* TO (424-1,007 FG, 12-54* 3P, 286-402 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 1,837.85

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 78 games (40-38): 1,065-645-128-28-138, 164 TO (389-773 FG, 1-2 3P, 286-353 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 1,991.4

16. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 78 games (25-53): 1,294-408-326-117-61, 186 TO (469-978 FG, 4-24 3P, 352-478 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,107.4

15. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 78 games (23-48): 1,177-870-156-43-210, 252 TO (428-869 FG, 0-0 3P, 321-500 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,443.45

14. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 78 games (32-46): 1,576-414-432-124-58, 257 TO (595-1,430 FG, 61-207 3P, 325-428 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,443.5

13. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 78 games (21-57): 1,653-299-531-148-23, 319 TO (576-1,404 FG, 136-416 3P, 365-519 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,539.95

12. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 78 games (31-47): 1,505-547-418-74-25, 243 TO (500-1,172 FG, 166-509 3P, 339-477 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,671.85

11. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 78 games (29-49): 1,628-876-155-67-186, 277 TO (676-1,298 FG, 1-4 3P, 275-416 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,700.9

10. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 78 games (38-40): 1,217-389-585-167-6, 175 TO (393-910 FG, 49-173 3P, 382-452 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,704.5

9. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 78 games (31-47): 1,743-949-286-58-41, 216 TO (651-1,298 FG, 7-23 3P, 434-673 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,749.15

8. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 78 games (56-22): 1,317-562-536-174-40, 288 TO (478-905 FG, 7-28 3P, 354-437 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,757.5

7. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 78 games (45-33): 1,619-931-103-95-209, 229 TO (646-1,195 FG, 0-0 3P, 327-533 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,901.5

6. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 78 games (53-25): 1,617-936-212-52-195, 270 TO (657-1,205 FG, 0-10 3P, 303-458 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 2,911.75

5. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 78 games (58-20): 1,659-813-355-137-53, 253 TO (659-1,378 FG, 56-138 3P, 285-341 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 3,059.15

4. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 78 games (37-41): 2,201-514-457-184-67, 268 TO (799-1,547 FG, 8-45 3P, 595-705 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 3,195.6

3. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 78 games (38-40): 1,812-1,064-140-57-274, 291 TO (703-1,250 FG, 0-2 3P, 406-689 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 3,222.75

2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 (69 games): 21.3 PTS (47/33/80), 10.7 REB, 3.8 AST (3.7 TO), 1.3 STL, 3.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 23.1 PER, 56.6 TS%, .076 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 78 games (19-59): 1,470-736-263-87-245, 252 TO (530-1,140 FG, 123-377 3P, 287-360 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 3,260

1. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 78 games (52-26): 1,889-926-158-132-306, 252 TO (652-1,227 FG, 0-2 3P, 585-798 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 24): 3,545.85