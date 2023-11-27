Vermont police investigate shooting of 3 Palestinian college students as possible hate crime: What we know

Law enforcement officials in Burlington, Vt., are investigating the shooting of three 20-year-old Palestinian college students on Saturday as a possible hate crime.

Jason Eaton, a 48-year-old resident of Burlington, was arrested Sunday afternoon by federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, authorities said.

Eaton was arraigned on Monday and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

What we know

According to the Burlington Police Department, the three students were walking along a street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night when they were confronted by a man with a handgun who fired at least four rounds “without speaking” and fled on foot.

The victims — identified as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmad, a student at Trinity College in Connecticut — were in Burlington to visit Awartani’s grandmother for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two were shot in the torso, one in the lower extremities, police said, and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Two of the students were listed in stable condition Sunday. One was listed in serious condition.

According to police, at least two of the students were wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, called keffiyehs, when they were shot.

Local police, FBI and ATF agents conducted a canvass of the neighborhood Sunday and arrested Eaton, who lives in an apartment across the street from the scene. Evidence collected during a search of the apartment "gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting," the Burlington Police Department said in a press release .

“I hope that Burlington's Palestinian, Arab and Muslim communities see in today's prompt arrest the city's commitment to justice in keeping all members of our community safe,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said at a press briefing.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-war activists have held numerous rallies in Burlington against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Recommended reading

CNN: Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinian college students in Vermont, police say

AP: Man suspected of shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent pleads not guilty

AFP: U.S. attorney general warns of 'extremists' after Vermont shooting

What we don’t know

Police have yet to officially identify a motive for the shooting. But the incident comes amid a rise in reported hate crimes across the countr y since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said it is investigating whether the shooting may have been a hate crime.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said that police are still working to identify the motive, but had enough evidence to charge Eaton with the shooting.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” Murad said in a press release prior to Eaton’s arrest.

An attorney for the victims' families, Abed Ayoub, told CNN that he believes the students were targeted because two of them were wearing keffiyehs.

“The suspect walked up to them and shot them. They weren’t robbed, they weren’t mugged,” Ayoub said Sunday. “It was a targeted shooting and a targeted crime.”

The reaction from the White House

At a briefing Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were “horrified” to learn about the attack.

“These students were taking part in a uniquely American tradition gathering with family and loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving,” she said. “They should be back in school with their classmates, not in a hospital room. The president, first lady and everyone here at the White House join Americans across the country in praying for their full recovery. And we send our deepest condolences to their families and the broader Palestinian Arab and Muslim American communities.

"There is absolutely absolutely no place for violence or hate in America,” she added. “No person should worry about being targeted while going about their daily lives. And far too many Americans know a family member injured or killed as a result of gun violence. We cannot and we will not accept that.”