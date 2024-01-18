Uvalde school shooting: Watch live as DOJ talks about police response report

The Department of Justice's anticipated report into the response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — one of the deadliest in U.S. history — is set to be released Thursday. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET. Yahoo News will stream that live here.

The nearly 600-page report, obtained by CNN before its release, noted the "critical failures in leadership" from responding police. The report also reportedly found police treated the massacre as a "barricaded suspect operation" with no immediate action.

According to the Associated Press, which also obtained the report, police who responded to the scene "demonstrated no urgency" and failed to treat the shooting as an "active shooter situation."

A scathing July 2022 report by the Texas House Investigative Committee revealed it took 77 minutes from when the 18-year-old shooter, armed with an AR-15 rifle, walked into Robb Elementary School until the suspect was killed.

“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” that report said.

Anguished parents arrived at the chaotic scene on the day of the shooting, demanding answers and for the hundreds of law enforcement officials who arrived at the scene to take action as police hesitated to charge inside the building to rescue their kids.

Nearly two years later, parents are still searching for answers, accountability, and transparency about law enforcement’s response.

On Wednesday night, Garland briefed the families of the victims on the report.

The Justice Department began its investigation in late May 2022 after then-Mayor Don McLauglin requested one .

Two Department of Public Safety officers were fired in the aftermath.