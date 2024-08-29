U.S Open 2024: No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina withdraws from U.S. Open ahead of second round, citing injuries

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, one of the top four seeds at the U.S. Open, has withdrawn from the competition due to an undisclosed injury. Rybakina was set to take on French qualifier Jessika Ponchet in the second round of competition on Thursday, but withdrew prior to the match.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my match today due to my injuries," Rybakina said in a statement. "I did not want to finish the last Grand Slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong."

With Rybakina's absence, Ponchet — who is unranked — now moves into the third round.

No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina withdrew from the 2024 US Open on Thursday due to injury, putting French qualifier Jessika Ponchet into Round 3.https://t.co/Rud4WHsJ6v — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024

The U.S. Open now marks the seventh time this year that Rybakina has withdrawn from competition due to illness or injury. This summer alone, the 25-year-old retired early from a match in the Grass Court Championships Berlin in June, and pulled out of the Eastbourne International a week later.

Rybakina returned to play in Wimbledon — the competition where she won her only grand slam title, in 2022 — but lost in the semifinals to eventual winner Barbora Krejčiková. Rybakina then withdrew from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to acute bronchitis.

As the No. 4 seed, Rybakina was the top seed in her quarter of the bracket. In her absence, No. 15 seed Anna Kalinskaya is the highest-ranked player remaining in that section.