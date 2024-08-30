US Open 2024: Francis Tiafoe defeats Ben Shelton in thrilling US Open rematch

As the US Open continued on Friday, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe faced off in a highly anticipated third-round matchup. The well-matched, All-American contest ended with Tiafoe victorious 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 after five thrilling sets.

Tiafoe will advance to face Novak Djokovic in his fifth straight Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows. He is the first American man to post such a streak since Andre Agassi back in 2005.

The two were well-matched from the start, with Shelton, who broke through with a win over Tiafoe last year, taking the first set with a 6-4 win. In the second, Shelton took an early lead, but Tiafoe came from down 5-4 to win the set 7-5.

The third set was incredibly even, with the players trading one break each on their way to a tiebreaker, while playing some high-level tennis.

These two are putting on a show! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/zXtEv6wdQ4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2024

The tiebreak was more dramatic, as the often are. Shelton jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Tiafoe responded by holding off five straight set points, largely off of Shelton's mistakes. Unfortunately, he finished one set point short, as Shelton, taking it personally, hit an ace with a 143 mph serve to close out the set and take a 2-1 match lead.

Ben Shelton fires down a 143mph ace to clinch the third set! 😵 pic.twitter.com/GIF9XKRWfN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2024

After another close start, Tiafoe took his first lead of the match, going up 3-2, but Shelton won the next game and brought things back to 3-3. The two traded a game each, before Tiafoe took a game uncontested to lead 5-4. In the deciding game, Tiafoe took advantage of a few key Shelton errors to win the set 6-4.

Tiafoe broke Shelton early in the fifth set, and the younger player simply looked too gassed to mount another comeback. A number of high-effort service sets caught up with him, while Tiafoe looked bouncy as ever.

Both Americans played well to their strengths, with Shelton serving up his usual showmanship while Tiafoe had some excellent, well-placed shots down the line. Tiafoe also took advantage of Shelton's mistakes, as the 21-year-old Shelton finished the match with 58 unforced errors to Tiafoe's 27.

Shelton's strength was instead in his serve, with 23 aces and plenty more winners off Tiafoe's returns.

What was better, the shot or the reaction? 🥶



Ben Shelton is feeling himself on Ashe today! pic.twitter.com/r1nCM6Jq23 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2024

Frances Tiafoe hot shot from court level 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u03nv0vig4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2024

Shelton and Tiafoe have turned into something of a rivalry in the past year. Friday's game was a rematch of last year's U.S. Open, when a then-20-year-old Shelton defeated Tiafoe in four sets to advance to the semifinals and celebrated by pretending to hang up the phone. Shelton went on to lose to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Notably, Tiafoe will face Djokovic in the next round if Djokovic defeats Australian Alexei Popyrin later on Friday.

Friday's matchups were good to the Americans, starting with Coco Gauff defeating Elina Svitolina in three after dropping the first set. Gauff will now face fellow American Emma Navarro in the fourth round this weekend.