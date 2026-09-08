US Coast Guard joins Bahamas search for missing plane carrying 4 family members heading to Florida

MIAMI — A small plane carrying four family members flying back home to Florida went missing off the Bahamas on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard and authorities in the Bahamas said.

The plane took off from Great Harbour Cay and was heading to Miami Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Bahamas police said in a statement.

“Police on the island of Andros are coordinating efforts to locate an aircraft believed to have crash-landed off the coast of Red Bays, North Andros,” the agency said.

Silvia Larrieu said her uncle, Mario Lamar, was piloting the plane.

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In a video statement shared by WSVN-TV in Miami, Larrieu said that the plane was also carrying Lamar’s wife Lily Lamar and two of his grandchildren, Christian Sosa and Sophie Sosa.

Larrieu pleaded with anyone who can help to assist in the search.

“Whether it’s by plane, by boat, any signs that you’ve noticed, to help us find them and bring them back alive,” said Larrieu.

Bahamas police identified the plane as a PA-34 Piper five-seater aircraft, with tail number N212ML. It said it departed Great Harbour Cay, a city in the Berry Islands of the Bahamas.

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft when it was about 13 miles west of Andros Island, Bahamas police said.

Bahamian officials contacted the U.S. Coast Guard at about 2 p.m. and requested assistance finding a downed plane, a spokesperson said.

“Southeast District command center watchstanders coordinated the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry to assist Bahamian authorities with the search,” the spokesperson said.

The search had to be suspended due to bad weather, Bahamas police said. It was not clear when it would resume.

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