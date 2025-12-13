United Airlines flight safely returns to Dulles airport after engine failure during takeoff

DULLES, Va. — A United Airlines flight experienced an engine failure during takeoff from Dulles International Airport on Saturday before safely returning to the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said United flight 803 was traveling to Tokyo when the engine failed Saturday afternoon. The plane, a Boeing 777-200, safely returned to airport around 1:20 p.m. The FAA will investigate.

The plane returned to the airport after losing power in one engine, according to the airline. There were no reported injuries among the 275 passengers and 15 crew members, and a different aircraft was scheduled to continue the flight later Saturday.

Some brush around the runway was ignited as the plane departed, said Emily McGee, a spokesperson for the airport. The fire has been extinguished.

