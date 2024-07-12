UFC fighter Tracy Cortez makes weight by chopping off her hair ahead of fight vs. Rose Namajunas

UFC fighter Tracy Cortez took an unusual strategy when trying to make weight on Friday. After attempts to shave off a pound ahead for the weigh-in were unsuccessful, she took to the scissors.

After struggling at a weigh-in Friday for Saturday's fight against Rose Namajunas, the 30-year-old flyweight fighter cut off a handful of her hair in order to lose the last half pound. Cortez's impromptu haircut gave her the push needed to make weight at 126 pounds.

Cortez, who had originally weighed in at 127 and then 126.5 pounds, teared up as she successfully made weight. Desperate to get her weight down, Cortez told her team backstage to just "f*cking chop it," per Nolan King of USA Today.

As a result, Cortez walked away with the fight still on, and with a stylish new long bob to boot.

Here’s the moment Tracy Cortez decided to “f*cking chop it” and cut her hair to make weight for #UFCDenver (via Eddie Cha/@FightReady_MMA). pic.twitter.com/6S6Grgj8G6 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 12, 2024

Cortez and Namajunas will now face off as planned on Saturday in the main event for UFC Fight Night. The event was originally supposed to feature Namajunas against Maycee Barber, but Cortez slotted in after Barber withdrew in June due to a number of health issues.

Cortez and Namajunas have not faced each other before. Cortez has a 11-1-0 record since joining UFC in 2019, while Namajunas has a 13-6-0 record in 11 years on the circuit. Cortez's only other fight this year, a bout against Miranda Maverick, was canceled; Namajunas won her last fight, against Amanda Ribas, in five rounds in March.