Tyreek Hill, Dolphins restructure deal to give WR $106.5 million guaranteed over four years

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to rework the wide receiver's deal, which will now be worth $90 million over three years with $65 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Marcel Louis-Jacques.

The new deal for Hill, 30, will guarantee him $106.5 million over four years. That is close to the $110 million guaranteed in Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's new deal, which was agreed to in early June.

Hill had 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2023 season. Both totals were tops in the NFL as was his 112.4 receiving yards per game average.

