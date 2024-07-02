Tyla, Ice Spice and Blac Chyna stun in slinky gowns at the 2024 BET Awards: See some of the best looks of the night

The BET Awards honored stars in the Black community on Sunday night, and the fashion did not disappoint. Celebrities descended on Los Angeles to attend the annual awards show, which celebrates the best in Black entertainment across platforms like music, film, television, sports and philanthropy. A-listers including Tyla, Ice Spice and Blac Chyna brought next-level glam to the blue carpet, whether they were sporting statement-making garments or putting their own spin on a classic black dress.

These are some of the most stylish looks from the 2024 BET Awards.

Silver hardware takes center stage

Celebrities stepped out in garments that were dripping in silver hardware. Tyla, who took home the award for Best New Artist, leaned into the Y2K aesthetic in a vintage black gown with silver studs from Versace’s fall/winter 2004 ready-to-wear runway show. Video of the Year winner Victoria Monét opted for edgier style with a navy leather gown covered in safety pins.

Fiery hues

Bright oranges, reds and pinks could be seen all over the blue carpet. Ice Spice made a statement in a deep tangerine gown with a keyhole detail from Versace’s spring/summer 2004 collection. Actor-comedian Kway wore a playful, sunset-colored ensemble by Los Angeles-based designer Eloosiv.

Angelic in white

All-white ensembles were also prominent at this year’s awards show. Blac Chyna (whose real name is Angela White), Tanner Adell and Kirk Franklin were among the celebrities that opted for head-to-toe white looks. The “Can’t See Me” rapper turned heads in a sculptural wet-look-inspired dress by the Jamaican brand DéNalli, which featured a plunging neckline, floating shoulders and delicate draping. Adell, on the other hand, looked fit for a debutante ball in her corseted Bach Mai gown.

Luxurious in all-black

Chic yet simple sophistication took over the blue carpet, as sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, Euphoria actor Colman Domingo and Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry hopped on the trend. The Little Mermaid actress chose a glossy backless halter dress from Avellano's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, while her big sister stepped out in a sequined, floor-length Mônot gown with a diamond-shaped cutout on the bodice. Domingo, on the other hand, put a spin on the classic black suit when he donned a black-to-red ombre organza number by Ferrari.