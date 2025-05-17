National

Two dead and others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas-Gym Shooting Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) (Steve Marcus/AP)
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people, with multiple other people injured, Las Vegas police said.

One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

There is no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said.

In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital.

