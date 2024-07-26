National

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins agree to terms on 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension: Report

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This story will be updated with more information.

