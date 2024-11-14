Tropical storm expected to form in Caribbean, bringing 'life-threatening' flash floods to Honduras

A tropical depression that has formed in the Caribbean is expected to become the latest tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, bringing “life-threatening” flash floods to Honduras, U.S. forecasters say.

Where is it now and where is it headed?

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the system, is about 250 miles east of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, moving west at about 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"This motion should continue through today, taking the system across the western Caribbean Sea," the hurricane center said. "The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and continue strengthening, if it remains over water."

If it were to reach tropical-storm strength, it would become Tropical Storm Sara — the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The season has had 17 named storms so far, 11 of which have developed into hurricanes.

The most recent — Hurricane Rafael — made landfall in Cuba last week, crossing into the Gulf of Mexico, where it dissipated over the weekend.

Watches and warnings

Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of Honduras and Nicaragua.

The Honduran government has issued a hurricane watch from Punta Castilla heading east to the Honduras-Nicaragua border.

The Nicaraguan government has issued a tropical storm watch from the Honduras-Nicaragua border heading south to Puerto Cabezas.

The NHC said it expects "heavy rainfall will cause significant, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across portions of Central America, particularly Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, and western Nicaragua."

By early next week, the weather system could be at or near hurricane strength when it is forecast to approach Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

What are the chances it impacts the U.S.?

Unclear. "It is too soon to determine what impacts the system could bring to portions of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Florida Keys and Cuba during the middle portion of next week," the hurricane center said. "Residents in these areas should regularly monitor updates to the forecast."