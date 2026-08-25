Tropical Storm Iselle expected to absorb Tropical Storm Julio in the Pacific Ocean

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Julio in the Pacific Ocean was on track Tuesday to be absorbed by the stronger Tropical Storm Iselle, which is churning to the north.

The National Hurricane Center based in Miami announced early Tuesday morning that Julio had formed. It was centered about 675 miles (1,086 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico. Julio has maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (80 kph).

Forecasters said Julio would be absorbed by Iselle later Tuesday. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either storm.

Iselle was about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) west of the Baja California peninsula and had winds of 70 mph (113 kph).

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In the Central Pacific, Tropical Storm Lala continued to churn with 50 mph (80 kph) winds but wasn't threatening land. Earlier this month as a hurricane, the outer bands of Lala battered Hawaii and caused destructive flooding.

And Moke was no longer considered a tropical cyclone after skirting Hawaii as a tropical storm, the center said.

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