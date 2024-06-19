Travis Kelce on Chiefs' Super Bowl ring error: 'I don't give a s***'

Don't expect Travis Kelce to get his Super Bowl LVIII ring fixed after it was discovered there's a typo on the inside.

The $40,000 rings were presented to players last week in a private ceremony and photos revealed that the Miami Dolphins are listed among the teams the Chiefs beat in the playoffs as the seventh seed when they were in fact the sixth seed.

"I don't give a s***," Kelce said on this week's "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason. "I like it that we didn't give a f*** about what seed Miami is. They were the seventh. Who cares? They could've done no seeds on the side of them. I would've been fine.

"Like oh yeah, we made it really detailed and oops we screwed up. Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing."

The rings feature 529 total diamonds and 38 rubies honoring the Chiefs for their third Super Bowl win since 2019.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in February, with the score and final play honored in details on the ring.

When asked by his brother which of his three Super Bowls was his favorite, Kelce said while this latest one "feels like a championship ring when you look at it," he would have to go with the one the team received after winning Super Bowl LVII.